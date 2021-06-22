I tell you, people are calling asking about their ancestors that died and want to know more about them every day. I am excited to hear from them, but I hardly get through with one story before another is knocking on my door.
This week I had a call from a lady in the Houston area who wanted to know about great-grandfather and mother, who lived in Refugio and are buried here in Goliad. Of course, I knew nothing about them, but I have contacts that always come through for me. In my other life, before I moved to Goliad, I was a county librarian, and my motto was, “I may not know it, but I can sure find out about it,” and I think that is still my motto. I know who, where or how to look for most things.
Anyway, on with the story. The lady said her ancestor was a judge in Refugio County after the Civil War, or the war of the rebellion, as some folks like to call it. So, I start digging, and I probably shoveled and sifted through half of the places that I normally go to find stuff, and came up with zilch. But I did contact one of my trusty friends in high places, and she came through.
Edward Pierce Upton was born in Maine, on July 22, 1816. He married his wife, Elizabeth C. Burr, in Washington D. C. on Jan. 22, 1838 and they had at least seven children that I can account for; Samuel E., b. 1838; Rufus A., b. 1840; Wheelock H., b. 1842; Florence, b. 1844; Frances “Frank” P., b. 1846; and Anna R., b. 1850. All of the children were born in Virginia, as far as I can tell. Edward and family appear to have arrived in Texas in 1856, from Massachusetts and within months relocated to a ranch on Copano Creek, along the Old Saddle Road, which connected the towns of Copano and Refugio.
At the outbreak of the Civil War, Edward is supposed to have organized the Lamar Home Guards and several of his family members wore the gray defending the Confederacy. Edward, a captain of the company, wrote a letter that advised the Confederate officers of the approaching Union Navy. This letter can be found in the Official Records of the Civil War, and if you are interested in seeing it. I know that the Clayton Library in Houston has the books.
As the war continued, tempers and tension grew between earlier settlers of Refugio County and those that were here before Texas was a state. The unarmed Judge Upton, that had formed a home guard company, was fired on by locals twice in Refugio. He thus decided to stay at his ranch on Copano Creek. Then in 1864, he and three other resident “northerners” were arrested by Refugio County officials and transported to Gonzales, where they were imprisoned.
In 1865, reconstruction was running rampant, and the Texas Governor A. J. Hamilton (a Unionist) personally selected civil servants within the counties of the state to “restore law and order.” Hamilton had Upton released both Upton and his son-in-law from jail and appointed Upton the first district judge of Refugio County and his son-in-law, Edwards S. Winsor (also from the north) was appointed county clerk and surveyor. Embittered by the treatment he had received by the former administration of the county offices; Upton instructed his son-in-law to carve their combined ranch holding along Copano Creek out of Refugio County in a survey in 1867. In doing so he placed his ranch within the tax base and jurisdiction of Aransas County, and out of the clutches of the founding fathers of Refugio County. Edward publicly declared he would never pay taxes to a county that discriminated against his family during the war based upon their place of origin.
In July 1868, a letter was published in Flake’s Galveston Daily Bulletin, written by Edward P. Upton, concerning the death of one of his sons, Whitlock H. Upton. It appears that the younger Upton had moved with his wife and her father, Wm. Sheriff, to Brazoria County. The father-in-law wrote to Edward Sr. and told him that the son had been hung at Pittsville for being an abolitionist. So, here again, the family who fought for the South were persecuted for where they were born, or maybe they were Union sympathizers. We will never know.
In 1868, in Refugio County, Edward, Sr, was the judge, Edward S. Winsor, his son-in-law was the county clerk, Samuel D. Allyn, a partner to one of the Upton sons, was appointed to be acting sheriff, then, Rufus Upton was appointed to be the permanent sheriff. In 1870, still in Refugio County, we have Samuel Upton, as justice, Edward S. Windsor, county clerk, R. A. Upton, sheriff, and Edward, Sr. as county attorney. Then in 1871, in Aransas County, we have E. S. Windsor, district clerk, Edward Sr., county attorney, and S. E. Upton, J.P. Precinct 4.
Edward P. Upton, passed away on the April 20, 1894, and per his request he would not be buried in Refugio County, but Goliad County, in Glenwood Cemetery. His wife, Elizabeth C. Burr Upton, joined him May 14, 1898. No other Upton family members are buried in Goliad County.
So ends another tale from the grave, who knows who or where I will be led in the future. But I am searching for a cemetery, or as it was called at one time, the Old Sutton graveyard. It is supposed to be on the Duke Ranch, on property that was once Mr. Thomas O’Connor’s, about 13 miles below Goliad.
George Clovis Brightman was buried there in 1857, and supposedly was an early official of Goliad, having served as a county treasurer, and as an alderman for the city of Goliad. He was born in 1791 and served in the War of 1812. More on George on another day.
