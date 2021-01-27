Goliad’s venture into vaccinations for the COVID-19 virus has now begun in earnest, with the Moderna product beginning to arrive within county lines.
On Jan. 16, the Goliad County Auditorium hosted the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations for area residents, taken by appointment between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., with 300 vaccines administered during that time. Appointments were made on a first-come, first-serve basis from eligible residents on the “Tier 1B” vaccination list. The “Tier 1B” vaccination list is made up of those 65 years of age and up, as well as those aged over 16 if the resident had “chronic health issues.”
Goliad County officials, including County Judge Mike Bennett and Emergency Management Coordinator Jimmy Schulze, spoke with the Texas State Health Department via conference call on Jan. 12, when they were informed that 300 vaccines would be available for use.
In a note to the county, Bennett stated that state health officials originally advised that appointment registration take place on a state-provided website. Bennett’s office had been inundated with calls from senior citizens, expressing various difficulties with the online sign-up process.
Bennett relayed the message to state officials, with the judge’s office working with the state to revise the appointment registration process for the area’s seniors from an online sign-up to a telephone one. The judge’s office noted that they were not trying to prohibit sign-ups because of this, and that the move was simply for senior convenience and was done “properly” with state officials’ behest.
“By noon on (Jan. 12), we had several phone lines dedicated to that process and posted the announcement on our Facebook page,” Bennett wrote. “The response was overwhelming, and all 300 slots were filled by 5 p.m. that day.”
Schulze stated during a Jan. 13 meeting of Goliad City Council that 97 percent of sign-ups on Jan. 12 were from the Goliad area.
While 300 residents were able to get a first round of the Moderna vaccination, many others were left without an appointment on Jan. 16.
“My wife and I are both over 65 years old, and we did not get in, either,” Bennett wrote.
The first round of vaccinations comes at a crucial time in Texas’ fight against the pandemic, and is the first access to the product within county lines. Previously, the county had pointed residents in the direction of several Victoria County locations for potential vaccination.
The total fatality mark from the virus in Texas hit 32,084 on Jan. 18, per DSHS COVID-19 data. Goliad County is currently estimated with 19 active cases, with 220 confirmed cases since the virus hit Texas in March 2020.
Goliad County is part of what DSHS terms “Trauma Service Area S,” a way to break down hospital statistics throughout the state. The area has a population estimate of 186,672, but has just 267 available hospital beds as of Jan. 18. There are just 12 ICU beds and 53 ventilators available, with 133 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.
Up next for the vaccination timeline is to re-administer patients who received the first dosage of vaccine. Moderna’s product requires a second dose of the vaccine to be given 21-28 days after the first dosage. Along with giving a second dose, the county will continue to seek out additional vaccine doses as they are made available.
“I’m confident that more vaccines will be made available soon, and we will give as much notice as possible” Bennett wrote.
