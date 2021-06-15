Texas Department of Family and Protective Services staff are urging parents and caregivers to take proactive steps to protect children in and around water.
Children drown each year in Texas, in tragic accidents that can be avoided with proper supervision, awareness and preparation.
The hot months of May through August typically see significant spikes in water-related deaths and injuries.
As of May 27, 20 children throughout the state have lost their lives in a drowning incident this year. Of those, there have been 14 swimming pools, two hot tubs, two bathtubs, a lake and a beach location reported. Those reports have ranged in a child’s age from one to 17 years old, (16 of the reported victims were age five years and younger).
In the past six years, the total number of annual child drowning fatalities in the state has ranged from 77 to 107.
Mary Ann Cortinas, a DFPS Child Safety Specialist, said “Children can drown in as little as a couple of inches of water, in just a matter of moments, so it’s important to be just as vigilant at home, as it is at swimming pools, lakes, rivers, beaches or any body of water a child can access.
“Even if they know how to swim, a child could hit their head, become tired and get into trouble. There should always be an adult supervising a child around water.”
Parents of children who don’t know how to swim should check with local resources for swimming lessons. Also, parents who don’t know how to swim should take lessons with their children, making it a fun family activity.
Parents can also take additional preventative safety measures, such as to secure water areas by installing fences or latching gates around hot tubs, pools or fountains.
Back doors and pet doors should always be kept locked to prevent children from finding their way to a pool or hot tub. Pool alarms also can be used to detect surface waves to alert parents to a child or pet falling in the water.
Parents are advised to never leave children unsupervised or rely on flotation devices to protect children, even in shallow water.
For more information on child water safety www.watchkidsaroundwater.org and for other parenting tips, visit getparentingtips.com.