New life is now pulsing through the veins of the historic Empresario Restaurant Building on the square in Goliad with the opening of The Water Well Cafe by owners Sammy and Jennifer Lopez.
The restaurant’s soft opening was June 29; the official opening date is set for Thursday, July 1. The hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Among the items on the menu are breakfast platters, breakfast tacos, hamburgers, sandwiches, steak, chicken and signature salads with in-house dressings such as spicy avocado ranch and spicy buffalo ranch. Also, daily specials will be offered.
Several menu items are named for lost loved ones.
The children’s menu includes chicken nuggets, hamburger sliders and macaroni and cheese.
Soft drinks, tea, homemade lemonade and Topo Chico (mineral water) are available. The couple is in the process of obtaining a wine and beer permit so those items can be offered in the future.
The dessert menu will consist of banana pudding parfait, pear, peach and apple cobbler, strawberry shortcake parfait and blueberry yogurt parfait. These items will vary each day depending on the special being offered.
The Water Well Cafe has a staff of 15, some of them family members. The Lopez’s will oversee all operations, working along with their employees, to insure that every area of the restaurant is always covered. In addition, the couple has put leaders in place to help keep the process moving freely.
The goal is for customers to feel welcome when they walk through the doors and to be treated as family.
“We want our guests to relax and feel right at home,” said Jennifer.
She also said that the staff is ready to humbly give 100 percent in customer service as they accommodate the dining needs of customers. The restaurant has the seating capacity for 100 people.
High chairs and booster seats are available for those families with small children.
Neither of the Lopez’s has owned a restaurant before. However, they both have experience in the food service business. For several years they have catered community events in the Victoria area. They have also cooked school lunches for Crossroads Christian School in Victoria.
Jennifer does have experience as a business owner, however. She ran her own hair salon for 10 years.
Living in Victoria, the couple’s original plan was to open a restaurant in Victoria. They even had a location in mind. But those plans changed.
Jennifer explained, “We felt led to come to Goliad and upon seeing, with our eyes, the Empresario Restaurant, we knew that this was our opportunity. We took a leap of faith and went all in.”
As a testament to their faith and dedication to having a successful business, the couple packed up their belongings and moved from Victoria to Goliad in a matter of weeks.
The Lopez’s know that they will be faced with some challenges along the way; but, they are prepared to overcome them to make the restaurant a success.
The couple says that they love giving to the community and are exploring ways to do that in the future.
Upon request, the restaurant will be made available for family gatherings, club meetings, showers, etc. when possible.
The historical significance of the Empresario Building, built in 1903 and entered into the national register of historic places in 1976, is not lost on the Lopez’s. They feel blessed for the opportunity to serve the community in the location.
The name, The Water Well, has a special significance for the Lopez’s. It was derived from the passage of scripture found in Luke 4:1-25. Those verses tell of the encounter between Jesus and a Samaritan woman who had come to Jacob’s well to draw water. That story is commonly referred to as ‘the woman at the well.” In those verses Jesus meets the woman where she is, physically and spiritually.
That is the mission of the Lopez’s, to meet people where they are. The menu states that customers can come to The Water Well Cafe so they can hunger and thirst no more.
They first used the name in December 2014 when they established The Water Well, a Facebook page. Originally created to help those who were grieving or suffering from depression heal, the page quickly became a memorial page where the public can share pictures and stories about their lost loved ones. It became a community support group. The members prayed for one another. People who didn’t have anybody could come together and receive help, support and encouragement. That page is still active today with more than 1,000 followers.
When it was time to choose a name for the restaurant, prayer led them to again use the water well name.
The couple points out that in the Bible, the number seven is the number of completion. And The Water Well Cafe was birthed seven years after The Water Well Facebook page was created.
The new restaurant owners say that during ‘meet and greet’ mini openings Saturday, June 19 and Saturday, June 26, the Goliad community embraced and supported the business. They have also received been supported greatly by the owners of the building.
“We thank Mr. John and Joy Kolb, Mando and Isla Vargas, Debbie Phillips, all our family and friends,” the Lopez’s said.
In keeping with their goal to have guests feel welcome and like they are at home while dining at The Water Well Cafe, the owners say that guests are welcome to bring photographs of lost loved ones to be displayed in the restaurant.
“Come and be our guests. We have set the table for you and your family,” Jennifer said.