In honor of the service and sacrifice that active-duty military personnel, veterans, and their spouses make, WGU Texas is offering a Military Appreciation Scholarship. This scholarship provides students with significant assistance as they pursue an affordable, accredited degree.
Each scholarship is valued at up to $2,500 and can be applied to any of WGU Texas’ more than 60 career-focused degree programs in business, education, IT, and healthcare, including nursing. Average tuition at WGU Texas is approximately $7,000 per year, and the average time to complete a bachelor’s degree program is two and a half years.
“America’s military personnel and their families have made countless sacrifices in the service of our country,” said WGU Texas Chancellor Dr. Darrin Q. Rankin. “That’s why we created this scholarship to help advance their education with a model that is flexible enough to adapt to the military schedules and lifestyle.”
WGU Texas is proud to serve those who serve and to be named one of the “Top Military-Friendly Colleges and Universities” for ten consecutive years by Military Advanced Education and Transition Magazine. About 15% of WGU Texas students are veterans, active-duty, or military dependents.
WGU Texas student Misha Powell was recently awarded a Military Appreciation Scholarship. Powell, an Army, Air Force Reserve, and Texas Army National Guard veteran, recently joined a leading telecommunications company, which led him to a new career in IT. With this scholarship, he is on his way to earning his BS in Network Operations and Security degree and hopes to move into a network or security engineer role.
New and enrolling students may apply for the scholarship now at WGU Military Appreciation. Each scholarship will be credited to the student’s account at the rate of $625 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms. Scholarships will be awarded based on a candidate’s academic record, financial need, readiness for online study at WGU, current competency, and other considerations.
To learn more about WGU Texas and their support for service members, visit wgu.edu/military.