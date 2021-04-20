Since it appears to me, a very young kitty-kat, that you people don’t devote enough time to having fun, I feel it is my obligation to share with you what I like to do for fun. With that knowledge it might inspire you to get involved in some of these really fun activities.
I love to play with these things they call pens and highlighters. There are lots and lots of these toys in this place, and I take my liberty whichever office I am in to pick one and have a blast. This fun activity is fairly low stress and really gives me a charge.
Nina and Ginger brought me some kitty-kat toys (mice and little round things that make a rattling noise) that are really fun things to spend my leisure time chasing. The mice don’t really move all that much so I have to grab and throw them, the little round things really move when I swat them with my incredibly fast hands. So off I go on a fast chase. I always catch them, then they are mine! HA!
The guy who thinks he is in charge has a really nice soft square thing under his desk that I love to run on and dig into with my claws. Not only is this a lot of fun, it feels really good. I don’t think he likes it though, because every time I get started with the claws, he interrupts me and takes me off the soft square thing. And no matter how much I whine, he does not let me continue with this fun activity, so I make the most of it while I can.
This guy also has a big glass thing in his office that is loaded with FISH! I just learned that if I jump on the counter, I can watch and terrify the fish. Pure kitty-kat fun! These fish know what I am thinking, so they all move to the other end of the big glass thing. I can jump on the top of this glass thing and help myself to a drink. But as with the square soft thing, this guy doesn’t let me stay for long. It is a lot of fun while it lasts.
Running and sliding on the floor is a blast, especially when I can run and jump through the kitty-door that Albert made for me.
One of the most fun things I do is walk on top of the office walls. You have got to try this for yourself! From way up there, I can see everything and move around from office to office without anyone able to reach me. Not only is the walking fun, it is more enjoyable because I can watch the people try to get me down, which is hilarious!
My kitty-kat advice to all of you is to slow down, smell the catnip and spend more time having fun!
If you are ever in the area, stop in to The Beeville Bee-Picayune so we can meet, but please make sure to not interrupt nap time.