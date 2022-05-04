Former Goliad softball standout Brooke Yanta went a combined 3 for 7 with two runs scored and four RBIs to help the Southwestern Lady Pirates sweep their three-game Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference series with the Austin College Kangaroos on April 15-16.
Yanta, a sophomore third baseman, is batting .219 (16 for 73) with one home run and eight RBIs.
Texas State’s Alexa Valenzuela, a former track and field standout at Refugio, placed third in the triple jump with a mark of 38 feet, 6 inches and fifth in the long jump with a leap of 18-6 at the Texas State Charles Austin Classic on April 16.
