Cutler Zamzow and Kyla Hill stood alone on May 6, cementing a Goliad legacy on the track in Austin.
At the UIL 3A State Track & Field Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium, Zamzow and Hill became individual state champions in their chosen events. For Zamzow, a 400-meter time of 47.87 seconds propelled the Tiger to victory, while Hill completed an impeccable freshman campaign with a 42.95 time in the 300-meter hurdles.
The lone Tiger competing individually, Zamzow bolted past Kermit's Bradley Peralta (48.05) and Dallas Life Oak Cliff's James Farmer-Cole (48.22) for the winning time in the 400. In the 4x100 relay, Zamzow teamed with Reese Ruhnke, Jaylon Column and Jesse Martinez for a fifth-place finish, coming in at 42.06.
Hill's statewide dominance in the 300-meter hurdles was finalized with the victory, but not without a worthy contender. Karnes City's Reagan Johnson had been at Hill's heels all season, with their first clash coming at the April 22 regional meet in Converse. There, Hill bested her competitor by .13 seconds, as both moved on to Austin.
In the state race, Hill's 42.95 blew by Johnson (43.59) and McGregor's Mara Hering (43.64) for the win. While she admitted Johnson was her biggest focus, she kept her game plan simple, stating she wanted to "get out there and run the race that (I) knew how to run, and have fun."
Hill's skills translated to a group setting as well, as the foursome of Kyla, sister Karleigh, Lauren Bond and Addison Zamzow took the final girls event of the night, the 4x400 relay.
The squad was thorough in their approach to each leg, topping the field with a time of 3 minutes, 57.13 seconds. The mark outlasted units from Spearman (3:57.47) and Brock (3:57.54) for another GHS victory.
"It all fell in place," Karleigh said. "We had great runs, great times, the handoffs weren't the best to what we've done before, but it all worked out in the end, which is great."
Cohesive from the jump, the quarter knew that their chemistry was something special.
"It's been the best time ... the first time we had practice, there was no awkwardness, we were just a team, a family all of a sudden," Addison said. "It was just natural, everything just came naturally, and they've been the best teammates ever."
Not just adept on the track, the Hill sisters took to the field in the triple jump event. Kyla's jump of 37 feet, 7 1/2 inches was good for third in an unsuitable environment.
"It was so hot," Kyla said of the day in Austin. "The sun was just beating down on us ... honestly, we just stay in the shade, since the sun was draining us."
Karleigh finished fifth in the triple jump with a 37-1 1/2 effort. Dealing with a knee injury, the senior warrior gutted out the day, scratching in the long jump competition in order to be available on the track.
"I just went out there and did my thing," she said. "I didn't jump as well as I wanted to jump, but being injured, I did the best I could."
The sisters were back out on the track for the 100-meter hurdles prior to Kyla's show in the 300-meter version. Kyla finished third in the event with a 14.48 time, while Karleigh took fifth with a 15.22 performance. The other individual Tigerette competitor was Bond, who finished seventh in the 400-meter race with a time of 59.93.
As a team, the Tigerettes finished second in the state with 46 total points, 10 behind champion Cameron Yoe.
"I feel like (the crowd) gave me a push that I don't have at other meets, just because there were so many people there and it was such a big track meet ... I just feel like the nerves I got made me want to do better," Addison said.
Both Bond and Karleigh Hill took in their last races in the blue and white on May 6, as the two are headed down the college path. Bond will be attending Texas A&M, pursuing a degree in animal science studies, while Hill will continue to run with Tarleton State.
For one night, though, both were still a part of the Goliad locker room.
"(I felt) all kinds of emotions," Karleigh said. "I was happy that we won, I was sad that the season finally ended at Goliad, but I was just excited that we got second as a team and won the relay ... it was just lots of good, happy emotions."
Credited with her sense of humor by teammates, Bond was relieved at her temperament on her final night.
"I'm surprised I didn't cry, honestly. It's really sad, but I'm so glad we ended the way we did. It was really nice having my last track meet be this good."
