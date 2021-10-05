During the 2021 Gregory-Portland ISD State of the District luncheon, G-PISD Superintendent Michelle Cavazos called up to the podium T.M. Clark Elementary School fifth grade student leader Mia Mendoza to talk about her school experience during the pandemic shutdown.
“I want to tell you about the hardest thing I’ve had to experience so far,” Mendoza said. “I was in third grade, and me and my friends love school.
“When we left for spring break, we thought we would just come back to school. Then COVID happened.
“We learned that we could not return to school at all that year.
“It was really scary thinking about everything that was going on and it was hard to do our work being at home all day long instead of in the classroom.”
She said she got really emotional about it all because she couldn’t see her friends or teachers in person. Mendoza added that the shutdown summer wasn’t very fun either. She said that she understood the importance of staying away from other people, especially since she lost a family member to COVID-19.
“That was very hard for me and my family,” she said. “I wanted to stay home and not go out in public, but I also wanted to go to school.
“It made me wish COVID had never happened.
“I miss a lot of people at school, but I think it was my teachers I missed the most.
“I talked to my friends a lot and they’re all feeling just like me, scared about getting the virus.”
She said that her parents explained to her that when bad things happen good things can happen, too.
“Before COVID I used to dread going to school every morning,” Mendoza said. “I didn’t want to get up, I just wanted to stay home.
“Now I’m so excited to come here and be at school because I remember what it is like to not be able to go to school
“I don’t take that for granted, it’s taught me that everything happens for a reason. I want to thank my parents for teaching me that and taking good care of me.”
She said that while everything isn’t back to normal, it’s close enough and she feels safe at her school and is glad to be back to in-person learning.
“I get to see my teachers again,” she said smiling. “It’s different when you laugh together and it’s not on a computer.
“I learned that some things can change unexpectedly but we can all get through this together.”
