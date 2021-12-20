Beeville and San Antonio Highlands both finished with 30 points, but it was Highlands that got the win in a showdown of the two wrestling squads Dec. 16.
Highlands won the tiebreaker to get the victory over Beeville at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium.
Five Trojans – Nikolas Camacho, Jackson Norquist, Kraylen Parra, Bryce Foster and Justin Maldonado – scored pinfalls to tally Beeville’s points.
Camacho beat Christian Aguirre by pinfall in 2 minutes in the 138-pound match.
Norquist won by pinfall in 49 seconds over Matthew Aguilar at 160.
Parra pinned Maysun Acuna in 1:36 at 170.
Foster pinned Aiden Guerra in 1:18 at 182.
Maldonado scored a pinfall in 2:54 over Isaac Avila at 195.
Highlands scored pinfalls at 145 and 220. Donnelle Wright represented Beeville at 145 and Nathan Rakowitz was Beeville’s 220-pounder.
The Trojans also fell to Victoria West during the quadrangular that also included Victoria East.
Foster picked up Beeville’s lone win against Victoria West, beating Wyatt Mican by pinfall in 44 seconds.
Camacho, Parra and Maldonado lost by pinfall for the Trojans against Victoria West.
In the meeting with Victoria East, Norquist lost by pinfall at 160 and Rakowitz lost by pinfall at 220.
