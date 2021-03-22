Herb Lancaster has a large ranch where he harvests some of the fallen trees for his creations, but one tree in particular stands out. After the Battle of San Jacinto in 1836, Santa Anna was captured and held for a month less than half a mile from where a gigantic pecan tree once stood on his property. Texans were unsure if they were going to kill him or send him back to Mexico as a gesture of goodwill. As they decided, the prisoner was housed in a small shack on the corner of Lancaster’s property, which now features a historical marker.
“The tree fell down naturally but it was about 150 feet tall,” Lancaster said. “The first branch was about 34 feet long and had about 200 to 300 pecans on the ground at any given time. Santa Anna probably even ate pecans from that tree.”
Slowly but surely, Lancaster and his crew have been cutting apart that tree with his first slab being 44 inches wide, 3 inches thick and 34 feet long.
For the last few months, Lancaster has worked on a new restaurant in Port Aransas named Grumbles Seafood Co., which recently opened and houses his handiwork. The owners now want to open the second floor as Phase 2 and Lancaster has a plan for that massive slab.
“We got the first phase open now but there’s a restaurant upstairs with a dedicated elevator that overlooks the harbor in Port Aransas,” he said. “We’re starting to design the interiors of that restaurant and I envisioned this slab being integrated into the bar there, but they don’t know it yet,” he added with a laugh. “They may just find out in this interview, but that’s cool.”