The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is beginning a new bridge reconstruction project at the Interstate 37/US Highway 77 interchange near Labonte Park that will last for five years and five months.
While it will eventually rectify flooding issues the Nueces River Bridge has faced for years by having the new bridge five feet higher, the project will impact Mathis and Odem residents heading into Corpus Christi as well as Odem residents coming back into the city.
“We’re going to have both ways in Corpus torn up pretty soon,” San Patricio County Judge David Krebs said referring to the ongoing Harbor Bridge Replacement Project also affecting the east end of the county.
“We’re trying to, for one, improve safety and mobility along with resiliency of that I-37 Nueces River Bridge,” TxDOT Corpus Christi District Engineer and Charles Benavidez. “We’re going to be widening the main lanes to eight lanes – four lanes in each direction – and an evacuation lane.”
The project will take over about 3 miles, from I-37 near Redbird Lane in Nueces County to the I-37/US 77 interchange in San Patricio County and cost about $85.7 million.
For phase one of the four-phase project, TxDOT will remove the cross-street bridge over I-37 at US 77 after constructing the new bridge as well as construct new inside mainlanes and construct a new boat ramp turnaround at the Nueces River, located 130 feet south of its current location.
While construction is going on, traffic will be moved to the outside lane and shoulder with frontage road traffic reduced to just one lane. They will also have some temporary mainlane closures overnight from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Phase two will shift traffic to the inside lanes as they construct the outside lanes and open up the south bound entrance and exit ramps.
The other two phases will be completion of the bridge and the opening of all of the entrance and exit ramps.
The timeline set for the project will be:
• Barricades will be set Tues., Sept. 7
• Work will start Mon., Sept. 20
• Initial traffic switch is to be announced, but TxDOT said stakeholders will be informed beforehand.
Benevidez said that there will be no closures on Friday or Saturday nights and on holidays.
And if a hurricane happens to show up before construction is complete, he said there is a plan in place should area residents need to evacuate.
“This project should keep us occupied for the next 5 1/2 years,” Judge Krebs joked.
