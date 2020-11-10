Jose Javier Salazar, 63, of Beeville, Texas, passed away on November 2, 2020.
He was born on July 3, 1957, in Beeville, Texas to the late Jose Vasquez Salazar and Ernestine De La Garza Salazar. He proudly served in the United States Army for 25 years and worked for Texas Department of Criminal Justice for 26 years.
Mr. Salazar is survived by his spouse of 45 years, Adelita Maldonado Salazar; children, Joe Anthony Salazar and Ernestina (Francisco, Jr.) Carmel Valdez; siblings, Richard (Yolanda) Salazar of Baytown, Texas, Ronald “Ronnie” (Christy) Salazar of Laredo, Texas, Marisol Galvan of Beeville, Texas; mother, Ernestine De La Garza Salazar; grandchildren, Anthony David Valdez, Arika Kali Salazar, Zay Salazar, Francisco (V-8) Valdez III; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jose Vasquez Salazar.
A memorial service will be held at Treviño Funeral Home on November 14, 2020, at 10:00 AM with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2 with full military honors.
Treviño Funeral Home