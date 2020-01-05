Judge appoints Hernandez commissioner

REFUGIO – County Judge Bobby Blaschke said he would soon appoint a Precinct 1 commissioner, following the sudden death of Ann Lopez on Nov. 1 who held that position.
In a subtle agenda item on Dec. 23: Discuss and take necessary action on approving a bond for George Raymond Hernandez Sr., appointee to fill the unexpired term of county commissioner, Pct. 1., the appointment was made.
Blaschke said he was familiar with Hernandez’s service on the Woodsboro school board and city council, and he thought he had the experience to do the job.
Blaschke said with all the FEMA and insurance business the county is facing, it needed a full commissioners court to proceed rather than wait until the next election in November.
Blaschke as county judge had the authority to appoint a replacement commissioner by government code.
Hernandez will fill the unexpired term through 2020.
He will have to run for the position in the November 2020 general election if he intends to continue in the position.
