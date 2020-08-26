FALLS CITY – The 112th Annual Holy Trinity Labor Day Picnic has been canceled after sincere consideration.
“I don’t think it’s ever been canceled,” a Holy Trinity secretary said. “A couple of years ago with one of the hurricanes came in a week before our picnic, but that was it.”
Last year, at lunch time the parish served 5,048 plates.
After consideration of an alternative of having a drive-thru pickup the parish decided to cancel the plate sale.
“To have a drive-thru it wouldn’t work with all of the traffic,” a secretary said. “We would have to have two to three lines of cars and the highway is too close.”
However, the parish will continue to hold a raffle that will be held Sept. 13 after its 9 a.m. mass.
In an email with a reminder from David Etzler and Wes Howell, the parish added, “We came to this decision after analyzing the community survey results along with monitoring the spikes of COVID cases in our area.In lieu of the picnic, we will be having a parish raffle. The raffle will be the only fundraiser for the parish picnic this year. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to next year’s picnic on Sunday, September 5, 2021!”
For more information about raffle tickets, contact the Falls City Milling Company, or the Falls City National Bank.
Chris Filoteo is the editor at the Karnes Countywide and can be reached at 830-254-8088, or at karnes@mySouTex.com.