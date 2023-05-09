1500 troops deployed to halt border crisis

Federal troops have been sent to the border to halt what many believe could be a record-breaking immigration influx when Title 42 ends on May 11.
Border action has been surprisingly quiet in Live Oak and McMullen County this year, but law enforcement officials are preparing for action.
“Numbers are down this year, and I don’t know why,” Live Oak County Sheriff Larry Busby said. “The past two or three weeks it has picked up. Areas down by the border are as bad as they’ve ever been.”
Between Jan.1-May 4 of 2022, Live Oak and McMullen County deputies engaged in 50 pursuits. This year, in the same time period, that number has fallen drastically down to 14.
“We’re working them pretty hard, and they’re avoiding us,” Busby said. “When we arrest someone we prosecute them. Some places just turn them over to border patrol and forget about them. If we catch a driver, we prosecute them. So does McMullen County.”
This time last year, McMullen and Live Oak Counties had recovered 36 stolen vehicles that were being used for human trafficking and arrested 24 smugglers.
So far in 2023, 4 have been arrested in connection with 7 recovered stolen vehicles.
Under the Obama administration, Live Oak and McMullen County law enforcement officers were engaging in 6-8 immigration-related pursuits every week.
“Those numbers went way down when Trump took office,” Busby said.
The Title 42 expulsions of the COVID-19 pandemic are largely to blame for the drop in these numbers. The Trump administration used Section 265 of Title 42 of the United States Code to remove people who had been in a country where a communicable disease was present. The program granted the U.S. Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to prohibit the entry of people who could pose a health risk to American citizens.
President Joe Biden’s administration continued the program, but it is set to end on May 11. Biden order the deployment of 1500 troops to the border in preparation for an expected increase of asylum seekers.
“We’re afraid there is going to be an influx,” Busby said. “More people will come over seeking asylum until somebody changes something.”
The Progress and Karnes Countywide will continue to provide readers with up-to-date information regarding the ongoing border crisis.