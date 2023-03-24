A Century of Sirens

On Feb. 6, 1923 at approximately 7:30 p.m. a group of Karnes County businessmen gathered in the amber incandescence of the Karnes County Courtroom to discuss the prospect of assembling and outfitting a community fire department.
100 years later, the Karnes City Volunteer Fire Department(KCVFD) gathered to celebrate a century of service.
“The department is not slowing down,” KCVFD Fire Chief Charles Malik said.
The current department roster has over 220 combined hours of experience and over 19,000 training hours. They have attended 21,000 meetings, practices and alarms with a 55% attendance rate.
“I am very proud of each and every one of these firefighters,” Malik said. “They are the reason that I stay around. They are so great to work with.”
The fire department is in the process of expanding their training curriculum. Confined space rescue project at the training field is next on the training to-do list. This type of training, coupled with HAZMAT training, is a necessity for departments that serve oil-reliant regions.
“By the end of this week the new confined space rescue project at the training field will be completed,” Malik said. “It will be a multi-use project that will allow us to properly train our,
firefighters in confined space rescue. Confined space rescue incidents are not very frequent, but a higher percentage of would-be rescuers lose their life trying to save a victim of a confined space incident than any other type of rescue scenario. That is why this project is so important.”
The department is also in the process of improving their HAZMAT training curriculum. The KCFVD training facility already houses a HAZMAT classroom, but lacks the necessary equipment for hands-on training. A twenty-hour vehicle extrication course is also on the forecast, and the department has secured 25 vehicles to work on.
The Shirley Wiatrek Estate made a monetary contribution that the department used to replace their 1997 fire engine.
“We were very fortunate to be in her will, and we hope she is looking down on us, very proud of what she has done for the community,” Malik said.
The truck is scheduled to come out of the factory within the next two weeks.
A Brief History
One year after the first meeting, the KCVFD had acquired a Model T Ford truck, a two-wheeled hose cart and a shiny fire station on Buchel Street near the present-day location of the Sherrill Laundromat.
The 26 original members included J.D. Ruckmann, C.P. Spangler, L.H. Reuser, W.M. Hamilton, H.G. White, Lloyd McGall, Harry Steinmeyer, Gus Dietze, H.O. Muecke, Walter Burris, H. Ahrens, Doug Rhodes, Leroy Dietze, Anslem Blakeney, W.O. Murrell, N. Coleman, M.B. James, S. F. Lagow, C. Taylor, J. M. Elder, O.D. Person,W.Y. Morris, R.C. Seale, J.J. Stahl, W. Barnett and Rex Person.
Over the years, KCVFD has utilized hundreds of volunteer firefighters, a handful of chiefs, marshalls, pumpers and trucks to subdue thousands of fires.
Malik joined the department in April 1978 and has served for 45 years. Charlie is first on the Top Ten list and in the 5000 CLUB for attendance. He has been Fire Chief for 32 years and served in many other offices.