Kenedy Police Sergeant Amanda Lopez never planned on working in law enforcement, but 11 years after taking a dispatch job, she has been promoted to Sergeant in the Kenedy Police Department (KPD).
“Law enforcement didn’t ever cross my mind throughout school,” Lopez said. “After graduation my high school best friend and I moved in with her sister who was a deputy for Bastrop County SO. There was an opening in dispatch, so I applied.”
After working the dispatch desk in Bastrop County, Lopez moved home and continued dispatching for the Karnes County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO). Lopez loved her gig in the office, but couldn’t help but wonder what was really going on at the other end of the calls she received.
“I really loved what I did but would often wonder what was going on once an officer arrived on scene,” Lopez said. “Especially on the exciting calls. This sparked my interest to attend the police academy. At 24, I worked full time in dispatch during the day and attended evening classes at San Antonio College (SAC).”
Currently, Lopez is one of the School Resource Officers (SRO) with Kenedy ISD. The end of this school year will bookend her four-year stint as a resource officer.
“Among other duties, our primary job is to provide a safe learning environment for students and staff on campus,” Lopez said. “Although working on a school campus is different from working patrol, our responsibilities are kind of the same. We protect the people we serve…just in a different scene.”
Although her current post’s responsibilities differ from the ones she will have as Sergeant, Lopez is no stranger to supervising.
“I do have experience being a Sergeant,” Lopez said. “While working with the Sheriff’s Office an opportunity came up to be a patrol supervisor and I took it. This time around it feels different. I feel like I have more to prove. I have a great administration and team behind me, so I am ready for the challenge.”
Despite the personal significance, Lopez’s promotion has historical implications; she is the first woman supervisor in the history of KPD.
“Being a woman in a predominantly male profession has brought forth its challenges,” Lopez said. “However, we are starting to see more female presence in law enforcement as the years progress. I feel honored and humbled to be the first female supervisor within Kenedy PD. I hope to inspire other women to get out and seek to be the best version of themselves in law enforcement because we do have our place in this field.”
Sgt. Lopez is also a wife and a mother, and she credits the men at home for her promotion.
“I would like to thank my family for their support,” Lopez said. “If it wasn't for them, this couldn't be possible. We had many conversations about how life would function if I chose to go up for the promotion. My husband also works shift work, and with two boys in school and active in after school activities, my current schedule has allowed for me to be present for all of it. In just a few short weeks when school is out and I move into my new position, I no longer have that flexibility and that was one of the biggest reasons why I was having doubts. My husband told me, ‘If this is something you really want, do it. We will figure the rest out.’ That was all I needed to hear.”