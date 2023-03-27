Alleged gambling operation raided, one in custody

According to a press release by Karnes County Sheriff Dwayne Villanueva, investigators with the Karnes County Sheriff Office shut down an illegal gambling operation in Karnes County last Thursday on Hwy 181 just north of Karnes City.
“Gambling in Texas is illegal,” Villanueva said. “That’s why we’re working to tackle all of these game rooms. With all the calls we’re getting, it’s a problem.”
The Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant seizing illegal gambling devices and United States Currency. They currently have the game room operator in custody.
“The raid went smoothly and the operator is in custody,” Villanueva said. “That’s what usually happens. We bring in the operator and charge them with possession of gambling devices and equipment and promotion of illegal gambling.”
The press release stated that investigators have seized over $55,000 in the last 3 weeks from these criminal organizations.
Villanueva stated that his office continues to investigate illegal activity in Karnes County to stop illegal activity such as gambling, prostitution, and illegal drugs in these establishments.
“The Sheriff office continues to devote its resources to crime inside of Karnes County instead of sending resources to other counties and costing the taxpayers of Karnes County a lot of wasted time and money,” Villanueva said.
According to the release, the Sheriff’s office has seized and been awarded over $900,000 that has been taken from criminal organizations that choose to come to Karnes County and conduct business.
This money has been used to buy law enforcement equipment and save the taxpayers money.
“We don’t get all of the money,” Villanueva said. “A percentage goes to the court and a percentage comes to us.”
Villanueva and the Sheriff’s office are currently at work with the County Attorney’s Office and the County Commissioner to end illegal gambling in Karnes County by passing a County ordinance.
“If you go back about five years ago, these gambling rooms were outlawed in the Karnes City limits,” Villanueva said. “That is why we’ve seen them popping up throughout the county.Karnes County has never had an ordinance in place.”
Citizens may notify the Sheriff’s department of any illegal activity by calling the Karnes County Crime Stoppers hotline at (830)780-4636.