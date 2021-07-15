Karnes County Sheriff’s Office
The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office made seven arrests from June 20 through June 26.
• David Miguel Castro, 32, of Runge was arrested June 25 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to family member.
• Paul Wayman Justice, 50, of Kenedy was arrested June 21 on a charge of driving with license invalid with previous conviction/suspension.
• Donovan Ari Lopez, 26, of Karnes City was arrested June 21 on a charge of enticing a child with intent felony.
• Donovan Ari Lopez, 26, of Karnes City was arrested June 23 on a charge of enticing a child with intent felony.
• Raul Jesse Santos III, 36, of Kenedy was arrested June 23 on a charge of driving with license invalid with previous conviction.
• Zechariah Robert Valadez, 27, of Poth was arrested June 21 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
• Albert Farias Jr., 42, of Kenedy was arrested June 24 on charges of aggravated robbery and burglary of habitation.
Karnes City Police Department
The Karnes City Police Department made six arrests from June 23 through June 29.
• Julian Serina Gonzalez, of Kingsville was arrested June 25 on a charge of warrant out of jurisdiction.
• Mark Anthony Ramirez, of Kenedy was arrested June 25 on a charge of warrant out of jurisdiction.
• Jaime Lee Ramos, of Kenedy was arrested June 28 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
• Jennifer Mejia, of Kenedy was arrested June 28 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
• Severiano Valdonado, of Karnes City was arrested June 29 on a charge of disorderly conduct.
• Leroy Vasquez Jr., of Karnes City was arrested June 29 on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Kenedy Police Department
The Kenedy Police Department made three arrests from June 17 through June 24.
• Dontrell Lyons, 26, of Karnes City was arrested June 22 on a charge of marijuana warrant.
• Brandon Currer, 23, of Kenedy was arrested June 23 on a charge of assault.
• George Rodriguez, 33, of Karnes City was arrested June 24 on charges of warrant and for driving with license invalid.
Arrested parties are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.