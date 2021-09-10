Karnes County Sheriff’s Office
The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office made seven arrests from Aug. 15 through Aug. 22.
• Anita DeLuna, 34, of Karnes City was arrested Aug. 19 on charges of driving while license invalid, violation of promise to appear, no drivers license, and parent contributing to non-attendance.
• Patricia Daniella Echavarria, 24, of San Marcos was arrested Aug. 20 on a charge of possession of marijuana (< 2 ounces).
• Kaleb Michael Hernandez, 19, of Kenedy was arrested Aug. 18 on a charge of aggravated robbery.
• Ray Pena Jr., 51, of Victoria was arrested Aug. 17 on a charge of aggravated sexual assault.
• Joshua John Salinas, 26, of Kenedy was arrested Aug. 19 on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Luis Jose Vigil, 26, of Houston was arrested Aug. 15 on a charge of possession of marijuana (< 2 ounces).
• Gabriel Villarreal, 28, of Killeen was arrested Aug. 20 on a charge of possession of marijuana (< 2 ounces).
Karnes City Police Department
The Karnes City Police Department made five arrests from Aug. 18 through Aug. 24.
• Eric Rene Barrientez of Karnes City was arrested Aug. 18 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2-A.
• Angel Louis Ramos III of Karnes City was arrested Aug. 20 on a charge of assault by contact/ family violence.
• Caleb Michael Villarreal of Falls City was arrested Aug. 21 on a charge of warrant out of jurisdiction.
• Robert Stewart May of Kenedy was arrested Aug. 21 on a charge of warrants out of jurisdiction.
• Angel Lee Reyes of Karnes City was arrested Aug. 22 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 (< 1 gram).
Kenedy Police Department
The Kenedy Police Department made four arrests from Aug. 13 through Aug. 15.
• Colton Salinas, 20, of Kenedy was arrested Aug. 13 on a charge of racing on a highway.
• Kiristin Arriaga, 20, of Karnes City was arrested Aug. 14 on a charge of public intoxication.
• Deciderio Rodriguez, 34, of Kenedy was arrested Aug. 15 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1.
• David Prieto, 32, of Kenedy was arrested Aug. 15 on a charge of public intoxication.