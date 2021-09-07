Beavers draw first blood, chew up Bulldogs

The Falls City Beavers looked to kick off the 2021 season in a major way, as they hosted the Three Rivers Bulldogs.
With new uniforms and a relentless rushing attack, the Beavers defeated the Bulldogs, 27-12.
The Beavers drew first blood just three minutes into the game. This was on a 6-yard run by Grant Jendrusch, followed by an extra-point kick from Luke Shaffer.
Following a Three Rivers fumble, the Beavers got the ball back inside the Bulldogs’ 40-yard-line. Two plays later, Shaffer scored on a rushing touchdown of his own.
The Beavers extended their lead to 20-0 late in the first frame, following Jendrusch’s second rushing touchdown of the night.
Three Rivers got on the board for the lone score of the second quarter, on a 67-yard run by Caden Soliz. However, Falls City led 20-6 at the halftime break.
The Beavers went back up by three scores in the third quarter, following Jendrusch’s third rushing score.
The Bulldogs cut the lead down midway late in the fourth quarter, but the Falls City offense was able to run out the clock to take the win.
Statistically, all of the Beavers’ 376 offensive yards came from the ground game. Cody Arrisola led the pack with 122 yards over six carries. Jendrusch had 57 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Shaffer went three out of four on extra point attempts, and attempted a 51-yard field goal in the first half that fell two yards short of the goal post.
On defense, Jendrusch led the way with nine total tackles, including five solo, a tackle for loss, and a forced fumble. Tristan Niedenberger had six total tackles and a fumble recovery, and Wesley Molina had two tackles and a fumble recovery.
This week, the Beavers will travel up Highway 181 for the annual Polish Bowl rivalry game against the Poth Pirates. Poth shut out Lytle 52-0 in their season opener.
Kickoff from Jack Lane Field is set for Friday, Sept. 3, at 7:30 p.m.