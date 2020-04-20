As we inch closer to the month of May and nearly several weeks from the first confirmed case in Bexar County (March 13), everyone has directly or indirectly been affected by the decline in the economy from COVID-19 pandemic.
Usually around this time of year, high school seniors begin their last several weeks of school in preparation for walking the stage during graduation.
Well, unfortunately, a change in plans will delay any ceremony.
Nevertheless, each school district will make sure they host a graduation ceremony for their seniors.
And that is important.
Just as important as helping local businesses during this time.
Most of us are cooking a lot more than before, but when possible we try to grab something to-go from a local spot.
Particularly when I’m taking lunch in either Karnes and/or Live Oak Counties.
Right now is the best time to step up and support your local businesses.
I saw something circulate on Facebook not long ago in regards to giving back to local businesses.
The saying went, “Remember all of those times asking local businesses for sponsorship for teams? Now is the time to give back.”
That means a lot at a time like this. Small businesses already have a hard time keeping the doors open during off-season months.
However throw the COVID-19 pandemic into the equation that has drastically altered the economy, and the result can become complete disaster.
Some of the local business owners I’ve interviewed over the past few weeks have been grateful for the business currently received but are suffering from the decline in the economy.
Times might seem bleak at the moment, but why not try to make a difference and help out local businesses?
Because at some point we will get through this.
Only time will tell when that happens, yet we will get through this together.
Lets rise up and show support for community businesses to keep the little bit of norm going.