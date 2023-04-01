Born to Ink

Trini Vasquez, Owner of Sin the Skin Tattoo Company in Karnes City, was born with a pen in his hand.
“I’ve been drawing for as long as I remember,” Vasquez said. “Since I was a little kid..In kindergarten the teachers even gave me an art set for Christmas.”
Vasquez gave his first tattoo before he could legally drive a car. Upon hearing his dreams of becoming a tattoo artist, an older family member took a leap of faith and became Vasquez’s first client.
“I was 13 when I gave my first tattoo,” Vasquez said. “I told my older cousin that I wanted to tattoo so we made a homemade tattoo machine and I tattooed him.”
Vasquez was hooked from that moment forward. He continued taking every opportunity to tattoo. His process and technique evolved from tattooing countless friends and family members in his home or theirs.
“I just kept doing it and getting better and better and evolving,” Vasquez said.
The dream of opening his own shop pulled Vasquez from his home in Karnes City to Alamo City where he took his first tattoo shop job.
“I always knew I wanted to open my own shop so I went to work for one in San Antonio,” Vasquez said. “I wanted to see how things were run and see how things were behind the curtain."
In 2011, Vasquez and his uncles transformed a rudimentary structure in an abandoned lumber company into one of South Texas’ premier tattoo studios.
The interior is a tribute to all things pop culture. The walls are lined with artwork from movies, television shows, rap and heavy metal music, magazine and comic book covers. Old school arcade games like Galaga, Pacman and Street Fighter dominate the back wall and two full-sized pool tables form the shop’s centerpiece.
Tattoo shops like Sin the Skin were once popular local hangouts, but COVID-19 drastically changed shop culture.
“The shop used to be a hang out spot,” Vasquez said. “People would come in and talk to all the artists and listen to music, but now it’s pretty closed off. Now it’s just me and the person getting tattooed.”
Vasquez prefers the shop’s professional, post-COVID atmosphere because it allows him to focus all his attention on the art. His life is consumed by his craft. If he is not tattooing, he is studying.
“I’m constantly watching videos on new techniques and trying to get better,” Vasquez said. “You have to keep up with the times. It has come a long way. Everything is much more advanced now. The tattoos that people come in for and what artists are able to do. The things people want and the things that artists can do are unreal.”
The diversity of his client’s tattoo preferences makes sure that no two days are the same for Vasquez and keeps his skill set dynamic and versatile.
“Some days I’ll do multiple small tattoos and then the next I may only work on one or two bigger pieces,” Vasquez said.
He is also selective about accepting commissions that he feels may limit job prospects for young people, opting not to accept commissions for what people in the tattoo industry call “job-stoppers.”
“I wouldn’t do hands on an 18 year old,” Vasquez said. “I don’t want to limit their potential just coming out of high school.”
The pain associated with getting a tattoo,or the idea of it, is almost a falsehood to Vasquez.
“It’s never as bad as they think,” Vasquez said. “Some people build these thoughts up in their head that it’s going to be unbearable pain and it’s not. People come in and I start tattooing them and they’re like ‘Really? That’s it?’ They’ll psyche themselves out or other people will psyche them out and they make it worse than it actually is but it’s just in their head.”
Sin the Skin Tattoo Company is located at 1237 Texas Hwy 123 in Karnes City.
Vasquez works by appointment only and can be reached at (830)534-0080.