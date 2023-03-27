Brown named 2022 KCVFD Firefighter of the Year

Six-year Karnes City Volunteer Firefighter Morris Brown was awarded 2022 KCVFD Firefighter of the Year for going above and beyond the call of duty.
“I was very honored,” Brown said. “For it to be our hundredth anniversary too, I was very honored.”
KCVFD Fire Chief Charles Malik presented Brown with his award and complimented Brown’s chops as a firefighter.
“He is an excellent firefighter,” Malik said. “It’s not just what he does at fires. He makes every practice and meeting he can. He works on trucks and keeps them on the road. He has been an excellent member.”
The Kenedy-native has been a volunteer firefighter for eleven years. His first five years of service were in Kenedy where he won Firefighter of the year in 2012. He has been with the Karnes City Volunteer Fire Department for the last six years.
“I’ve been busy,” Brown said. “2022 was a crazy year. We did everything, Oilfield, vehicle wrecks, gas fires. I think we had close to 225 calls last year.”
Morris did not wrangle flames alone, and is quick to applaud his fellow team members.
“I got the award, but it wasn't just me. It was all of us,” Brown said. “It took a team effort. I didn’t go out to get any award. If I didn’t have that group of guys along it would have been a rough year.”
According to Malik, the auto body repairman and father of four stood out amongst his peers because of his dedication, fortitude and consistency.
“We look at all our members for the year,” Malik said. We look at their attendance and what they have done. We look at how they’ve gone above and beyond the everyday duties. We see who stands out and give the award to that person.”
The beginning of 2023 has been a quiet year for Malik, Morris and KCVFD, but 2022 started out very similar.
“Right now it's pretty slow, but last year we started slow,” Brown said. “Then it starts drying out, and we get fire calls. Then when it rains, people get in vehicle wrecks. We’re always on our toes.”
Despite the stress and time required to be a firefighter, Brown plans to volunteer until his “body says no.”
“It’s community service,” Brown added. “If we don't do it, who will?”