Choke Canyon Reservoir was a big bass destination lake when it first opened in 1986.
I was seven years old at the time and only remember a family camping trip when I was maybe 10.
I remember fishing for bass in high school with a cousin on his bass boat.
Big bass were caught all around the state in the 1990’s, including Choke Canyon.
The lake record bass was landed at Choke Canyon was in 1992.
But, the current lake record was set Jan. 21, 2009 by Brad Bookmyer with a 15.45-pound largemouth bass.
The bass measured 26.25”, which make for a giant bass.
The junior angler lake record was set July 20, 2008 by Austin Gove weighing 11.71-pounds and 25.50” in length.
The last record stood out when I was compiling numbers for this story.
My dad turned 64 last Wednesday and we planned on going fishing to Choke Canyon for a jackpot big bass tourney for a fishing group I help run.
We will safely gather wearing masks if we can’t maintain six feet and no contact amongst each other.
So if an 11.71-pound bass has been caught in the dog days of summer, why not try and win some money chasing one?
The downfall about Choke Canyon is the watershed, which directly affects the capacity of the lake.
Last July, Choke Canyon was at 52.5 percent capacity.
As I finish this column, Choke Canyon is at 40.6 percent capacity.
In 1988, the lake was at full capacity, but dropped four years later.
However, the lake maintained full capacity until 1994.
The lake bounced back in 2004 and was full until a slow decline that began in 2012.
Now I have thrown a lot of numbers at you, but with Choke Canyon nearby for avid anglers it’s hard to not become interested in fishing it more.
Especially for me since I mainly fish rivers and dammed rivers.
I still haven’t mentioned alligators at Choke Canyon.
But I’ll follow up after our trip.
That’s if a gator doesn’t get me first down there.