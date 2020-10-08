by Chris Filoteo
Editor
KARNES CITY – With plans of revitalizing many parts of downtown, becoming American Disabilities Act compliant with sidewalks is imperative, according to City Manager Ken Roberts.
“This is more of a preemptive strike and not waiting for complaints,” he said. “We want to replace all of the sidewalks that will help disabled citizens. Once the sidewalks are in, phase two will include benches and trees.”
As part of a Texas Department of Agricultural Capital Fund - Downtown Revitalization Program, the city will receive half of one million dollars.
“We have so many sidewalks that are broken that isn’t a safe place to walk,” Roberts said. “With these new additions, it will help people needing assistance in walking with a cane, or walker.”
The amount of broken sidewalks around town was something never included in the city budget, according to Roberts.
“It’s never come up in the budget before and has always been a pipe dream,” he said. “The public works department isn’t equipped to do a sidewalk project of this magnitude. Redoing the curbs is way above their skill set.”
Along with redoing the sidewalks, street signs will be included in the upcoming project.
“First thing is to make sure we get the grants, then we can move out to get it all done,” Roberts said. “We want to have both sides of the downtown area ADA compliant. We want a safe place for everyone to walk around.”
Roberts mentioned a phase two for the program once the sidewalks are completed.
“Maybe some folks would like a memorial with a name on a bench,” he said. “Or the same with a tree for phase two. But we will fix the sidewalks first.”