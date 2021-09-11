Community Council of South Central Texas is holding an athletic shoe drive fundraiser to raise money for local families in need.
The group will earn funds based on the total quantity of gently worn, used and new sneakers collected. GotSneakers, a social enterprise, will issue funds in compensation for the collected sneakers. Anyone can help by simply donating gently worn, used and new sneakers.
GotSneakers has developed a unique fundraising program that asks communities to reach into their closets, not their pockets. The sneaker recycling program helps keep sneakers out of landfills, which has harmful effects on our environment and helps organizations raise much needed funds. The program is truly a win – win.
“We are excited about our sneaker drive fundraiser,” said Bobby Deike, Executive Director for CCSCT, “… most people have extra sneakers in their closets they would like to donate rather than throw away. By doing so, we raise money for local families in need and help the environment.”
CCSCT cordially invites individuals, families, schools, civic organizations and businesses to join in this wonderful volunteer opportunity.
You may drop off your sneakers at any CCSCT office or at participating businesses with a drop off box. Anyone who would like to partner with CCSCT can contact Kenneth Loy at 830-876-9812.
Learn more about GotSneakers by visiting their website at www.gotsneakers.com.
CCSCT is a non-profit community action agency that empowers vulnerable families and individuals in the greater South Central Texas area to achieve self-sufficiency by eliminating barriers through innovative programs and strong community partnerships.
Counties serviced include Atascosa, Bandera, Comal, Dimmit, Edwards, Frio, Gillespie, Guadalupe, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Kinney, LaSalle, Live Oak, Maverick, McMullen, Medina, Real, Uvalde, Val Verde, Wilson and Zavala.
For more information, visit www.ccsct.org or follow the organization at https://linktr.ee/ccsct_cares.
Information submitted by Community Council of South Central Texas