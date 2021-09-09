Cooking competition for kids set for Sept. 11

by Pink Rivera
Senior Reporter
Dhaval Patel is bringing are residents together once again through a new program he calls “The Uncommon Junior Chef Competition” on Sept. 11.
Patel, owner of the Coffee Barrel in Beeville, said the cooking competition will be similar to the shows on the Food Network where contestants are timed and receive a box full of mystery ingredients.
Their final dishes will be presented to a panel of judges, and a winner will be chosen and awarded a special prize, possibly cooking equipment or tools.
“The aim is to expose our kids to new, fun, uncommon things,” said Patel. “The judging panel is diverse in background. Gene, Nancy, Madeline, Anil, Tatianna, Brian and Cordero are growers, journalists, musicians, clean energy experts, teachers, students and overall foodies.”
Patel said that through his partnership with Orsted and the Helena Energy Center, and working with students from St. Philip’s Episcopal School, St. Mary’s Academy Charter School and Skidmore-Tynan High School on projects about sustainability, the idea for a cooking competition was realized.
“Everything in the box represents different elements of sustainability,” he said. “Whether it’s growing, production, packaging, transportation, consumption or another component, our goal is always to teach them something and get them to think about their community.”
Patel said since sharing the event’s details, parents of Beeville ISD have reached out and expressed interested in becoming involved as well.
“We were originally planning for 12 kids to compete,” he said. “But now we are thinking of possibly having teams so the kids can meet students from other schools around their age and come up with a team name and have a little more fun with it.”
Remmy Morin, 6, a first grader at St. Philip’s Episcopal School, and her mother, Amanda Doubrava, said they are excited for the big day and love the idea of meeting kids from other schools.
“I love to cook with dad, especially barbecue,” said Remmy. “I like making pancakes on the griddle too. I like trying new things and following recipes by myself. I made a pineapple upside down cake. My mom let me make it all my own. She made her own. I don’t remember who won, but mine had more cherries, and they both tasted good.”
Doubrava said her daughter began showing interest in cooking when she was 4 years old and has advanced her skills and interest thanks to the teachers at her school.
“They have little cooking classes for them and it keeps her involved,” she said. “She loves being outside with her dad and helping him on the pit. ‘How do you like your steak Remmy?’
“Medium rare,” Remmy quickly replied. “Juicy.”
Remmy said she has also helped make chicken wings, spaghetti and meatball subs.
“It’s fun,” she said. “I think it feels good when I cook and then we eat the food I made together. There was a little mini-barbecue pit at the store one time. I really wanted it, but my dad said not yet. I just want to cook good things on my own.”
Avery Lewis, 11, a sixth grader at St. Mary’s Academy Charter School is so well known at her school for cooking and baking that a teacher recommended she join the competition.
“Mrs. Nancy from SMACS reached out to me about Avery participating,” said Avery’s mom Tina. “Everyone that knows Avery knows she loves to cook and bake. She even baked during the holidays for friends and family to earn money and was also a chef for Halloween.”
Avery said she loves to make omelettes and chocolate cake with buttercream icing and is a little nervous about the mystery ingredients.
“I am both nervous and excited but I feel ready,” she said. “I enjoy cooking for my family and it makes me proud when they enjoy it. I am always helping my mom and Granny in the kitchen.”
Avery’s mom is a big fan of the gardens at the Coffee Barell and Patel’s community programs, which teach sustainability.
“There is nothing quite like being able to grow something on your own and then enjoy it later,” said Lewis. “Avery has been interested in cooking and baking since I can remember. I think the competition will help her to expand her knowledge of cooking and her confidence as well.”
Patel said the event will include music and food and he hopes the community will come out to support the young chefs. “We’ll be setting a time soon and announcing details as we get closer and we are really looking forward to seeing everyone come out and enjoy the day.”
