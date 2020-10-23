by Chris Filoteo
Editor
KARNES COUNTY – As early voting has kicked off, the county was able to provide a sample ballot after some bumps in the road.
Sarah Perez, Karnes County Elections Administrator, said last month she learned about a decision by the Texas Supreme Court that forced a delay in the sample ballot printing process.
“Thankfully our vendor was aware of the issue going on and hadn’t sent our programming through the printers just yet” Perez said. “So we didn’t have to face the reprint fee. The reason for this was because the Texas Supreme Court issued an order requiring that three Green Party candidates be added to the ballot for November.”
The result led to issues throughout the state including Karnes County.
“The candidates had to be added to the ballot in our county immediately,” Perez said. “This is the first time this has happened while I’ve worked here and it also had an impact on all 254 counties in Texas. So, just imagine all of Texas having to get new ballots all at the same time. It was a headache for all of us.”
Early voting began Oct. 13 and runs through Oct. 30.
The general election is Nov. 3.