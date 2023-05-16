Counties prepare for immigrant surge

Title 42, the coronavirus-based asylum restrictions, ended last Thursday and South Texans are preparing for a surge of immigrants.
Karnes County community members held an impromptu town hall meeting last Wednesday to discuss some of the possible repercussions of an immigrant surge.
“You can be prepared all you want but you don’t know what you’re going to see,” Karnes County Sheriff Dwayne Villanueva said. “We stay in close contact with our ICE agents for this area. If we see that surge and experience an increase in immigration, we will turn them over to ICE.”
Live Oak and McMullen Counties have been at the forefront of the border crisis since before it was identified as a crisis. The counties, both of which have been featured on the national news due to immigration problems, have seen record numbers of bailouts, stolen vehicles and smuggler-arrests. Even though 2023 has been relatively slow compared to its predecessor, law enforcement officials expect it to get much busier.
“We’re afraid there is going to be an influx,”Live Oak County Sheriff Larry Busby said. “More people will come over seeking asylum until somebody changes something.”
Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry.
“With the ending of Title 42 on Thursday, President Biden is laying down the welcome mat to people across the entire world, but Texas is deploying our new Texas Tactical Border Force,” Governor Abbott said. "The Texas National Guard is loading Blackhawk helicopters and C-130s and deploying specially trained soldiers for the Texas Tactical Border Force, who will be deployed to hotspots all along the border to help intercept and repel large groups of migrants trying to enter Texas illegally.”
Operation Lone Star launched in May 2021. It is the most expensive military operation in state history and largest deployment of troops since the Civil War. What began as a joint operation between the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Military Department is now a multi-agency effort that has led to over 373,000 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 28,000 criminal arrests, with more than 25,000 felony charges reported. In the fight against fentanyl, Texas law enforcement has seized over 402 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this border mission.
The deployment of the new Texas Tactical Border Force comes just days after Biden’s announcement that 1500 federal troops were being sent to the border.
“President Biden is sending 1,500 soldiers to the border to do paperwork,” Abbott said. “That is not going to secure the border. We need not 1,500 soldiers; we need 15,000 or 150,000 to secure the border because of the open border policies of the Biden Administration. This is a day late and tens of thousands of soldiers are too few.”
Barriers such as razor wire have been installed at locations along the border identified as hotspots for illegal crossings.