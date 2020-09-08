KARNES COUNTY – Roughly a month and a half ago, commissioner court officials voted against the construction of a road near the Escondido Creek Parkway.
However, an interlocal agreement between Karnes County and the San Antonio River Authority was approved 4-1 after a recent meeting.
Judge Wade Hedtke was the lone opposed vote.
County Road 367 near the Escondido Creek Parkway that is adjacent to Joe Gully City Park will receive a face life after the agreement.
“This action acknowledges a 45 thousand dollar donation for the walking trail to be constructed for the Escondido Creek Parkway,” County Attorney Jennifer Dillingham said. “This is recognition that they place a walking trail along that road.
The grand opening for the Escondido Creek Parkway was rescheduled to be tentatively Oct. 17.
In other matters, the court approved to authorize Judge Hedtke to sign an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation to construct infrastructure using funds awarded to the county from TxDOT’s County Transportation Infrastructure Fund (CTIF) 2020 program.
“My plan is to augment our road and bridge activities,” County Engineer Wayne Gisler said. “This starts the process and I will be doing some design work and get things going. It has to be low bid for TxDOT programs, but I think we are in great shape with inspections to develop the designs.
