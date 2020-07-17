KARNES COUNTY – As the end of July nears, which leads to the fall school year beginning area schools are preparing for the upcoming semester.
County ISD’s have maintained its safety protocol with cleaning schedules, along with practicing social distancing since the COVID-19 threat began in March.
Schools reached out to the community seeking feedback through various surveys regarding the upcoming year.
“We did a survey the week after graduation,” Karnes City ISD Superintendent Hector Madrigal said. “Then during a week being closed we asked the staff and faculty to contact families assigned to campuses for another survey. We will have a committee stop by this week to have a strategy in place to return to school.”
Kenedy ISD received feeback from 207 families, according to Superintendent Dr. Diana Barrera Ugarte.
“We utilized this information and additional resources from my network with superintendents around the state to create a comprehensive plan for our needs,” she said. “In this survey, parents expressed that they believe screening staff, students and visitors for symptoms of COVID-19 would definitely help in preventing the spread of the virus on campus. Additionally, they supported hand washing protocols, utilizing hand sanitizer, wearing masks and disinfecting surfaces on a regular basis. We had the majority of survey respondents say that they would not want their child to be transported to and from school on a bus, due to their concerns with the limitations on social distancing on a bus.”
Tentatively, KCISD intends to begin classes on August 10 with offering face-to-face education and online instruction.
“That is contingent on what we are told and how to do it by TEA,” Madrigal said. “We are always keeping our students and staff at the fore front of all of our decisions. Things may change by then.”
Superintendent Madrigal added the district purchased over 10,000 face masks, along with PPE shields for staff and students on top of ordering plexiglass tri-folds for desktops to provide social distancing for students.
“We have hand sanitizer in every classroom and in the hallways and will take temperatures for precautionary measures,” he said. “We have been disinfecting the school and have a schedule set with our maintenance department to fog the school.
Kenedy ISD is gearing up to open its doors for the students with many safety measures.
“We are currently planning on opening up our doors for staff and students, in accordance with our instructional calendar,” Dr. Ugarte said. “We will provide face-to-face instruction and virtual (at-home) instruction. Parents will have the opportunity to select the instructional model they want their children to receive from Kenedy ISD.”
Dr. Ugarte added a secondary plan in preparation for any variables that may play a role in disrupting the school year.
“We will close down our schools to disinfect some or all of our buildings if or when someone has been identified as testing positive for COVID-19 from our school system,” she said. “We have protocols that we are working on mapping out for this also. If, or when we need to shut down our goal will be to shift to virtual instruction for deep cleaning, and then get right back to school as soon as it is safe to do so. We plan to follow our instructional calendar, and not have to shut down without providing instruction.”
Kenedy ISD will continue to take every factor into consideration as COVID cases increase in the county.
“I am encouraged with everything I have read and know about regarding children contracting and having serious and negative consequences from COVID-19,” Dr. Ugarte said. “That being said, I am very concerned about the risk of our campus teaching, instructional support, cafeteria, custodial, maintenance and transportation staff with regards to being more exposed just by going to work every day. We do have quite a few staff members who are themselves or care for someone who is immunocompromised and at risk of contracting COVID-19 and suffering serious and potentially deadly consequences. It is our responsibility not only to educate and provide academic, social, emotional and wellness support for our students, but to protect those who are integral in providing for our students, our staff. It is very possible that by the time these very words are printed in the paper, we will have new guidance from the state. When that happens, we will come back to the table and adjust our plans accordingly.”
