The Runge High School Lady Jackets celebrate a 3-2 volleyball win over Waelder during the first home game of the 2021 season on Aug. 24. The young Lady Jackets have only two seniors on the squad with the rest of the team comprised of sophomores and freshmen. Runge is coached by Audrey Torres and Dominique Garcez. Team members include Katarina Garza, Melina Ramirez, Breanna Casillas, Zoe Rios, Serenity Pena, Kiersten Hyatt, Jazlyn Mendoza, Jazlyn Barrientez and Nathali Huerta. (Photo courtesy of Jamie Rios)