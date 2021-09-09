The middle of August saw all four county volleyball squads continue to find their footing.
On Tuesday, Aug. 24, the Runge Lady Jackets defeated Waelder (no score given), Falls City defeated Pettus in three sets (no score given), Kenedy fell to Taft in three sets (no score given), and Karnes City defeated South San West Campus in three sets (25-15, 25-15, 25-16).
Over the weekend of Aug. 21, the Beaverettes, Lady Badgers and Leopards took part in different tournaments.
The Beaverettes participated in the Bloomington tournament and took home first place overall.
Kenedy and Karnes City both took part in the Banquete Tournament. Though they did not take a set, the Leopards put up valiant efforts against Refugio, Pettus and San Diego.
The Lady Badgers went on to take second place in the Banquete tournament. They defeated Riviera Kaufer (25-22, 25-21) and Corpus Christi Incarnat Word (13-25, 25-15, 25-19) on day one. On day two, Karnes City fell to Banquete (23-25, 22-25), but came back to defeat Woodsboro (25-8, 24-26, 25-22) and Taft (25-20, 19-25, 25-23).