Eagle Ford Shale is coming back to life

Company trucks crowd restaurant parking lots and prime time for local restaurants lies between 5-7am. If this isn’t enough evidence to make the claim that action in the Eagle Ford Shale Play is picking back up again, the latest corporate acquisitions prove it.
Ineos has finalized a $1.4 billion acquisition of some of US shale producer Chesapeake Energy’s assets in the Eagle Ford shale which cuts through Karnes County. The deal marks INEOS Energy’s entry as operator into the U.S. onshore oil and gas market, as it acquires 2,300 wells, producing a net 36,000 barrels.
The acquisition covers exploration and production leases across 172,000 acres in South Texas.
INEOS Energy incorporates all of the existing INEOS Oil & Gas assets. The business is committed to meeting society's energy needs through the current energy transition. INEOS Energy is actively producing and trading oil, gas, power and carbon credits, as well as investing in LNG, Hydrogen, and Carbon Capture and Storage.
This acquisition demarcates a period of renewed interests in the Eagle Ford Shale.
Stay tuned to the next edition of the Karnes Countywide for a more in-depth look at Eagle Ford action in Karnes County.