Early voting begins for runoffs

KARNES COUNTY – Early voting began today for residents in a republican and democratic runoff.
The following runoffs are as follow:
•United States Representative Republican District 15 Ryan Krause against Monica De La Cruz-Hernandez
• United States Senator Democrat Mary “MJ” Hegar against Royce West
• Railroad commissioner Democrat Chrysta Castañeda against Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo.
Citizens will be asked to sanitize hands and masks are not required, but recommended.
“We have sanitizer available for the voters when they enter,” Elections Administrator Sarah Garza said.
Voters will cast their ballot at the Karnes County Elections Office at 210 West Calvert Avenue, Suite 140.
Residents must have a valid Texas drivers license, or Texas identification card in order to vote.
