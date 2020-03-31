KARNES CITY – What started as a plot to escape from the Karnes County Detention Center (GEO) turned into a high-speed chase spanning three counties March 29.
Karnes County Sheriff Dwayne Villanueva received a phone call from KCDC Warden Raymond Thompson at 3:13 p.m., which was the same time dispatch was notified.
The prisoner breached the facility where a female believed to be a significant other, was waiting in a four-door sedan nearby.
The two suspects were not on the road long before a KCSO Deputy spotted the vehicle.
“We had eyes on the vehicle at 3:15 p.m. roughly one mile down the road,” Sheriff Villanueva said.
“The man upstairs was looking down on us.”
The suspect’s vehicle was clocked at going 100 plus miles per hour headed northbound on Hwy. 181.
With strategic planning and communication, the stretch of highway was cleared from any possible public encounters.
“I called DPS Sergeant Henke first,” Sheriff Villanueva said.
“Then, I called Wilson County and Bexar County sheriffs. The hardest part with any chase is to prevent anyone from crashing into the vehicle involved and preventing a(n) officer’s injuries.”
DPS deployed a spike strip at the Wilson/Karnes County line, but the suspect’s swerved to miss the spikes.
“We had three unites continue through Bexar County and followed until the end,” Sheriff Villanueva said.
The two suspects were detained without any altercation.
“We brought them into custody and everyone complied,” Sheriff Villanueva said.
The case is still under investigation by the United States Marshals Services.
The GEO facility has yet to respond to any questions from the Karnes Countywide.