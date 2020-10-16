With the addition of the newly constructed parkway yields education and recreational opportunities for everyone.
Granted, with COVID-19 conditions in place with the grand opening shifted to a virtual setting, along with other safety measures.
“We won’t be doing any gatherings the rest of the calendar year,” Kristen Hanson, San Antonio River Authority Project Manager said. “It’s a challenge to do anyting with COVID-19. Our education engagement team is working on digital learning utilities. We will treat this park like other parks we maintain and host special events.”
As SARA adds its first park along a tributary of the San Antonio River, the park separates itself from others.
“I think it’s a special thing to be the Horned Toad Capital of Texas,” Hanson said. “There will be a habitat created for the horned toads and that is part of the plan whether educational, or programming. Sure the creek is dry often, but we can education about vegetation and wildlife around there. There are plenty of other opportunities to educate without water.”
The hike and bike trail is 10 feet wide, which is just over one mile in distance for the complete loop and a skate park will attract recreational citizens.
“We can host skate park demonstrations,” Hanson said. “We do those in our San Antonio parks, but we also have unique low impact development features for people that just don’t want to go skateboarding. We host market days in some parks that brings in people and we want to do things like that. We want to partner with outside organizations for events as well. The sky is the limit when it comes to events in this park.”
Hanson has been the ECP Project Manager since day one, so she is elated about the park opening.
“It will be nice to see the end result from all of the hard work,” she said. “We had a lot of help from the community, chamber and city and it’s great to see it all come together.”
Chances to volunteer are broad as the River Warriors from SARA help practice stewardship and conservation throughout all of the SARA parks.
River Warrior volunteers help the River Authority’s Watershed Park Operations team with ecosystem restoration activities like planting native grasses and trees, removing invasive species, pruning, mulching trees and helping maintain native habitats at Confluence Park on the Mission Reach.
“It might be something people aren’t aware of,” Hanson said about the River Warrior volunteers.
The park will have a large pavilion available for the public to host events as well.
“We will be offering the pavilion free of charge to the public for the first year for those interested in reservations,” Hanson said. “The splash pad and skate park with an age appropriate playground will be great too.”
For more information about events, log onto sariverauthority.org.