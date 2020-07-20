Falls City FFA students vie at state competition

FALLS CITY – Two students represented Beaver Nation as Hollie Hons and JD Sartwelle competed at the State FFA Speaking Development event recently.
Hollie graduated several weeks ago and plans on attending Texas Tech University with a major in agriculture applied economics.
JD will be a junior the upcoming school year.
The two competed virtually at the district and area level leading up to the state event.
Each contestant writes and delivers a six- to eight-minute speech about a current agricultural subject of their choice. Participants are then rated based on the written speech, delivery and their answers to judges’ questions, according to the Texas FFA Association’s website.
The two students took time to sit down with the Karnes Countywide after the competition.
Have you competed at state before?
Hollie: This was my first time in the division.
JD: I competed last year as a freshman. All freshmen automatically compete in one topic even if the speeches cover a variety of topics. This was my first year as a speaker.
Which division did you compete in?
Hollie: I competed in plant science. Last year I did tech communications, so I had a different speech for both divisions.
JD: I chose agriculture policy. I discussed the history in brahma cattle and how it developed into the breed it is today. I changed to this because it fits my strong suits and knowledge of the topic.
What were your expectations going into the competition?
Hollie: I really wanted to go in there and do my best and advocate for the industry. I wanted to talk about the industry and its importance to the public about education of the industry.
JD: This year I had a wider understanding of topics and became better prepared for the topic itself. Whatever happens on the competitive level happens. I prepare myself to the best of my ability.
What do you feel is your strong suit with speaking development?
Hollie: This has helped me grow as a person and gaining experience that will help me in the long run. I have always loved plant ID and speaking, so I tied it all together.
JD: I have shown brahmas at the state and national levels and those events have public speaking competitions starting at the age of 8. My parents have pushed me to do well and wanted me to have the same skill set as they are strong public speakers. Doing this since 8 years old and having become comfortable is an asset.
What was your favorite moment of the event for you?
Hollie: It was the questions because they are always different. I enjoyed hearing what people think about it and receive feedback to learn the importance of the topic.
JD: I’m a bit of a perfectionist, so I filmed my speech and it took three hours to finish. It was a unique experience that we have never done before. Submitting three different speeches at three different levels was a unique experience.
Did you have any concerns/worries going into the event?
Hollie: I was really just trying to do my very best. I’ve been doing this for two years and wasn’t one for public speaking. Getting myself out there was nerve racking.
JD: There were some computer glitches in the virtual event, but we made the most of it.
Do you feel a virtual setting was a distraction?
Hollie: Not at all because it might be our future. We have to get used to it and might be the first step and vital for future communication.
JD: This will be the new type of normal and we have to get used to it. It’s a good way to break through and become familiar with these methods. I had fewer distractions with the filming part of the speech.
