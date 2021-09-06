Fast start for Kenedy snaps KC streak in rivalry

This year’s Battle of Highway 181 marked the 102nd meeting between the Kenedy Lions and Karnes City Badgers.
Last year’s meeting was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, it was game on.
In one of the closest duels in the rivalry’s history, the Lions broke the Badgers’ winning streak, and came away with the 18-13 victory.
The last time Kenedy defeated Karnes City was in 2012, when the Lions had a two-game winning streak of their own in the rivalry.
The Lions scored the lone touchdown of the first quarter, and the first half. They lead 6-0 at the break.
Kenedy extended its lead to 12-0 in the third quarter, on a touchdown run by Geovanni Gibson.
However, Karnes City refused to give in.
The Badgers scored two consecutive touchdowns, one in the third quarter and one in the fourth quarter, to take a 13-12 lead in the final frame.
After that, the Lions pounced back with the go-ahead touchdown with under four minutes to play in the game.
Following Karnes City’s final possession, the Lions were able to get the ball back and run out the clock to take the victory.
Statistics were not available as of press time.
This week, the Badgers will have their home opener, as they host the Flyers of Victoria St. Joseph. It will be the Flyers’ first game of the season.
Kickoff from Poss Johnson Field is set for Friday, Sept. 3, at 7:30 p.m.
As for the Lions, they will take on the Progreso Red Ants in a rare, neutral-site afternoon game at Premont. The Red Ants are coming off a 62-3 defeat against La Villa.
Kickoff from Premont is set for Saturday, Sept. 4, at 2 p.m.