Father charged with slaying son

PERNITAS POINT – An investigation continues into the shooting death of a 35-year-old local resident.
According to Live Oak County Sheriff Larry Busby, a man called 911 at 2:47 a.m. to report that his son had been shot in his house in the 100 block of Trail Ridge Drive in Pernitas Point. When deputies Gilbert Garcia and James Nolan arrived at the scene, they discovered that Daniel James Stanish Jr. was dead.
Chief Investigator Daniel L. Caddell arrived at the scene, and after his initial investigation, the victim’s father – 67-year-old Daniel James Stanish Sr. – was charged with murder.
“There was a rifle in his vicinity,” Busby said.
The younger Stanish’s wound was consistent with one that would have been caused by that weapon, the sheriff said. Still, an autopsy was ordered.
The elder Stanish was transported to the Live Oak County Jail where, according to jail records, his bond was set at $250,000. If convicted, Stanish faces up to life in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Busby said that Caddell, assisted by the Texas Rangers, continues investigating this incident.