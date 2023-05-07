Fires blaze through county at alarming rate

The Karnes City Volunteer Fire Department (KCVFD) got off to a slow start in 2023, but the number of fire calls they have received in recent weeks has crescendoed at an alarming rate.
“The year started off slow, but it has really picked up the last few weeks,” KCVFD Fire Chief Charles Malik said.
Karnes County waltzed into February without a burn ban, but has been called 41 times since. At the time of publication, KCVFD, on average, has been called every 2.9 days since January 1.
Oil and gas operations are the most prevalent industries in the county’s rural areas, so it is no surprise that oil field calls make up the bulk of the KCFVD call log. The one dozen calls made from oil and gas sites is only one less than the number of structure, vehicle, grass and rubbish fires combined.
The KCVFD fire log numbers are as follows:
12 - Oil Field Calls
5 - Structure Fires
5 - Rescue Calls
4 - Vehicle Fires
3 - Activated Fire Alarms
3 - Grass Fires
2 - Smoke Scare Calls
1 - Rubbish Fire
2 - False Calls
4 - Other Alarms
The prevalence of fires in Karnes County follows a trend that extends through the region.
Bee County
On March 18 George Ramirez left his Beeville home for a quick trip to the store and returned thirty minutes later to find plumes of smoke billowing from the house’s windows.
“I think I left the heater on,” Ramirez said. “I put it on low and left for the store with a friend of mine. It could have been a faulty outlet or wiring. I even had a friend tell me the other night after it happened ‘George, you’re really good about turning the heater off,’ and I am, but that night, I left for like 30 or 40 minutes and I come back and it’s on fire.”
Ramirez tried to extinguish the fire on his own with a water hose. He quickly realized that the flames were too much for him to handle.
“I have a new respect for fire,” Ramirez said. “It blew up so quick. I got home from the store and saw the smoke and grabbed the water hose. One of the windows had already busted and… I don't know what I was thinking. I opened the door and boom!”
While Ramirez took to moving vehicles, a passerby stopped and offered help before calling 911. The Beeville Fire Department and local law enforcement were on the scene in a matter of minutes.
The home belongs to Ramirez’s mother, but the fire originated in and was contained to a small, two-room structure attached to the side of the home.
“The structure I was in is completely gone,” Ramirez said. “Everything that was in it is gone. Another five minutes and the house would have got it, too, but the house still has a lot of water damage. My mom is having to stay with her sister.”
The American Red Cross immediately provided Ramirez and his family with monetary assistance.
“The Red Cross gave immediate help,” Ramirez said. “It happened Saturday night between 10:30 and 11 and the next day, they sent two-individuals from Victoria. They were really helpful. They gave me a debit card right then and there, and I was able to get a hotel room for a couple nights.”
Where There’s Smoke
Beeville has been experiencing a lot of fires this past year – according to Beeville Fire Chief Bill Burris, they’ve had 103 calls to date from January, putting 2023 on track to be a very busy year for the department.
While not all of these blazes are contained to the city limits, with the department answering county and sometimes out-of-county calls, a solid portion have been not only within the city, but have also been structure fires. Dry years like this often have grass fires, but that doesn’t explain the uptick of house fires.
No single explanation does.
“We’ve had an increase on house fires,” Burris said. “It started in October, Halloween, we had seven in a week’s time. Some of them were vacant buildings, some of them were homeless in a house trying to keep warm. One we had Saturday night, guy said he had a heater on in there.”
Most of the fires are in the derelict and run-down properties. The nature of fire makes exact causes difficult to determine if there are no witnesses. For occupied residences, the most consistent cause of fires stems from electrical issues.
“Get your electrician out there and just check it,” Burris said. “Lot of homes they’ll have aluminum wiring, older homes.”
Assistant Fire Chief Kirk Delgado said that people should go out to inspect their breaker box – even just by ear, they can tell if there’s a problem or not.
“Go listen to your breaker box,” Delgado said. “You can hear if the circuit breaker is bad … sometimes you’ll hear it arcing. You’ll hear that popping (sound) and if it’s arcing, it’s getting bad.”
Burris said as well that you should make sure the breaker is secure and tight, so check the nuts and bolts to make sure.
Overall, there’s no immediate public service announcement to be made when it comes to these fires – they aren’t a consequence of poor behavior by the public, though it’s important to make sure appliances are unplugged when not in use and that anything that uses electricity is being minded.
There are, though, some open questions about what sparked off this fire season.
“I think the fires we had around October/November, a few of them the police are investigating for arson,” Burris said.