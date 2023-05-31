First Black City Council member honored

On May 13, Prospect Missionary Baptist Church in Karnes City dedicated their fellowship pavilion to lifelong church member, the late Minnie Kinney Hardaway.
The Minnie Kinney Hardaway Pavilion, as it is now known, includes a plaque and two benches that memorialize the pavilion’s namesake. Guests from all over Texas converged on the church to celebrate the dedication.
“I donated these myself because we were very close,” Pastor Bobby Black said. “She would get onto you and you weren’t even mad at her when she was done. She was that type of lady. We’re dedicating the pavilion to God, but we’re doing it in memory of our sister.”
Hardaway was defined by her devotion to her church and to her community, giving over 30 years of her life to public service. In 2000, she retired after a 25-year career with the State of Texas Department of Human Services. Following her retirement, she became more involved in her civic duties, serving as the first African American elected to the city council.
“She was a great woman,” Minnie’s son Mickey Kinney said. “She was kind and good. All the people here [at the dedication] were touched by her. People came from Houston and Georgetown and San Antonio to be here, and there would be even more if it wasn’t for the weather.”
Hardaway wore many hats as a member of Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, serving as Church Clerk, Senior Choir President, Baptist Training Union Teacher, Treasurer, Women’s Bible Institute Teacher, Mission #2 Teacher and Sunday School Teacher.
Hardaway was born on June 2, 1943 in Karnes City, Texas to Lucille Nation and Charlie Foley Sr. She started her education in Kenedy, Texas and later transferred to Karnes City Independent School District. Minnie proudly accepted Christ into her life at an early age and was a devoted life-long member of Prospect Missionary Baptist Church and an honorary member of Christ Temple Apostolic Church in San Antonio, Texas.
She was called home on March 6, 2021.
Prospect Missionary Baptist Church has bible study every Sunday at 9 am followed by regular church service.