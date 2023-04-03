Flesh-Eating Bugs Found

There is an ever-growing colony of flesh-eating beetles thriving just outside the city limits of Three Rivers.
But don’t go for your Raid just yet.
This ensemble of dermestid beetles is employed by Kollin Harless, owner of Broken Tine Skullworks, to remove the flesh from animal bones and carcasses that will be transformed into pearly-white European mounts.
Like many South Texans, Harless grew up hunting and was exposed to backyard taxidermy at an early age.
“I grew up hunting in Pawnee,” Harless said. “One of my best friends' dads taught me to do my first euro-mount the traditional way by boiling and pressure washing.”
Harless began making euro-mounts, or skull mounts, as a hobby, but his passion quickly metamorphosed into a science lesson and a business.
“It was a hobby,” Harless said. “I enjoyed hunting and making the mounts for myself, but one day in 2018 I figured I might as well make some money doing it.”
Harless was not content with his final products and began searching for a process that would yield a product of higher quality.
“I was boiling the heads back then,” Harless said. “I wasn't 100% happy with my product and did some research and found the beatles.”
Dermestidae, or dermestid beetles, are often referred to as skin beetles. These hardy critters can thrive in a wide variety of environments and rely on animal and plant material to survive. They serve many purposes outside of taxidermy including criminal investigations and natural history and science museums. Zoos, state and federal agencies and veterinary schools will also use them for educational purposes.
Harless’s busy colony can have the meat cleaned off of a whitetail buck in as little as 24 hours.
“The beetles can have the skull ready in a day or two,” Harless said. “Then I hang it and let the beetles come out.”
Harless is at the forefront of a rapidly growing community invested in alternative-taxidermy techniques.
“Me and a couple friends from all over the country have a Facebook page that has 6000 people on it,” Harless said. “It's called ‘Changing the Game’. People join in and learn how by asking questions. We help each other out too by bouncing ideas off each other and sharing different methods.”
He is also a practitioner of a taxidermy technique called maceration.
“With maceration, it’s hung in a non-working freezer with light bulbs in it that keep it 80-90 degrees which is prime for bacteria growth,” Harless said. “It’s basically just a bucket of water and a deer head in it. There's enough bacteria in the deer head for it to start itself and take over what’s on the skull. After four or five days, I’ll have nothing but bone left. I pull it out, rinse it off and let it dry.”
Though nothing about Harless’s technique is traditional, he still approaches the craft as seriously and meticulously as a traditional taxidermist would.
“The process does take some time but the quality is so much better because of it,” Harless said. “I take pride in my skulls the same way that a traditional taxidermist takes pride in his shoulder mounts or full-body mounts.”
If you’re wondering if it’s legal to house a colony of flesh-eating bugs, Harless must strictly adhere to the same rules as any other taxidermist in the State of Texas.
“I have to maintain records and follow taxidermist laws,” Harless said. “Wildlife Research documents take the place of the tag because the tag goes with the meat to a processor. I have to have something on record that says the skull is not mine.”
Broken Tine Skullworks is located in Three Rivers and can prepare skull and/or bone mounts for any legal game species including but not limited to wolverine, nilgai, deer, coyotes, swine, snakes and turkey.
Harless can be reached at (361)492-0033 or at the Broken Tine Skullworks Facebook page.