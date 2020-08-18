KENEDY – Approximately 223 families were reached at a Mobile Food Distribution event August 3.
“We had an array of volunteers show up from the GEO group and other pillar members from the community,” Karnes County Food Bank Administrator Justin Meyer said. “The partnership with the San Antonio Food Bank and our commissioners court allows us to help bridge the gap to feed the food insecure families here in Karnes.”
A total of 22,000 pounds of food was delivered from the San Antonio Food Bank to include chicken, pork, fresh produce, milk, eggs and various other nonperishable goods.
The SA Food Bank, in conjunction with Karnes County, has conducted food distribution events throughout surrounding counties, including Karnes County to help ensure family’s that need help receive food.
Informative information is provided by Karnes County on its website at co.karnes.tx.us for citizens.
1) What Information do I need when I get to the distribution?
•We need to know you full name, address, household income, number of members of the household and what federal programs (if any) you are currently on.
2) If my family doesn’t meet the income guidelines but we have been affected by COVID-19 do I qualify?
• Yes, if your family is faced with loss of income, work hours or their job(s) you do temporarily qualify with new TDA funding.
3) My family member needs food but they cannot pick it up. How can I get them this assistance?
•Anyone can be a “Proxy” for a citizen who cannot make the distribution with their permission.
NOTE: Please remain in your car during the entire distribution to protect everyone’s health. We also ask only one person per family in the vehicle during the distribution.
The next distribution is set for June 1 at 9 a.m. at the Karnes County Showbarn.
The 2020 schedule is as follow: Sept. 8 (Tuesday); Sept. 16 (Food Fair); Oct. 5; Nov. 2: Dec. 7; Dec. 16 (Food Fair).
Chris Filoteo is the editor at the Karnes Countywide and can be reached at 830-254-8088, or at karnes@mySouTex.com.