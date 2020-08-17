KENEDY – With COVID-19 conditions in place limiting many political campaigns, one group stepped up to promote conservative values throughout South Texas.
The Latinos For Trump organization started in 2016, but filed as a 501C non-profit in 2018.
“We started in Houston helping Republicans up for election,” Bianca Gracia, President of Latinos For Trump. “Since COVID, there isn’t much campaigning. We decided with 90 days left before the election that we would show support. We are a grassroots movement to help show support for conservative values. We want to rally Hispanics and Latinos that we are here.”
After stops in Houston, San Antonio and Floresville, the group gathered in Kenedy.
“The crowd keeps getting bigger and better from town to town,” Bianca said. “We put this all together in five days. People are knowing who we are and what we are about. They don’t know we are out here and we invite everyone to stop by.”
Running for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 15th Congressional District, Monica De La Cruz was excited about attending the event.
“People are so committed to the conservative movement and agenda first,” she said. “They are willing to come out despite COVID. People here love America so much they won’t allow fear from promoting conservative values.”
Republican candidate for Texas Senate District 21 Frank Pomeroy was also in attendance.
“I still have the mind set of the need to interact with people.,” he said. “They will know I’m here for them if I can speak to them in person. I can sit from home and send emails, but this is more meaningful for me. With COVID every day in life is precious, so we have to know how to use it.”
Republican candidate for Commissioner Precinct 3 James Rosales ran as a democrat for county judge, but switched to the conservative party.
“I ran as democrat before and moved to republican,” he said. “I felt I was more republican and I’m happy to be here.”
Current Commissioner Precinct 3 Sean O’Brien, along with the Karnes County Republican Party Chair Rita Jordan were also in attendance.
For more information about Latinos For Trump, go to their website at latinosfortrump.us.
Chris Filoteo is the editor at the Karnes Countywide and can be reached at 830-254-8088, or at karnes@mySouTex.com.