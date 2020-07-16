KARNES COUNTY – The Texas Department of State Health Services Region 8 reported 68 total COVID-19 cases as of July 15.
The county has 32 pending investigation cases with 33 confirmed, along with three probable cases.
Current status according to DSHS Region 8 is 45 active cases in the county with 23 recovered and no deaths.
Approximately 254 COVID tests were administered at the latest event July 11 in the county.
The state reports correctional/ICE facilities separately, but there are two facilities inside the county with confirmed cases: Connally Unit (14) and the Karnes County ICE Facility (11).
The next closest free COVID testing event is July 18 in Atascosa County from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the St. Andrew Catholic Church off 316 Market Street in Pleasanton. The event is walk-in testing.
