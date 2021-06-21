When famed “Hell’s Kitchen” chef Gordon Ramsay premiered the latest season of “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted” earlier this month, one of that episodes’ biggest selling points was that he was headed to Texas and would be catching, and cooking, a rattlesnake.
Imagine Texans’ surprise when he wound up in Runge, guided by local resident, wildlife expert and YouTuber Bob Hansler who taught Ramsay a thing or two about cooking in South Texas.
Hansler said him getting chosen to be on the show began a few years ago when survival shows were all the rage on network TV.
“I teach all kinds of survival skills and all kinds of catch-and-cooks and then do a lot of foraging – I’m the forager for Texas,” Hansler said. “It was all very new, the zombie apocalypse was coming, right?
“And you look at the number of people that were putting in their applications for these shows and it was tens of thousands. I thought this number’s game wasn’t going to work at all.”
Instead, Hansler started his own survival/nature YouTube channel (search Bob Hansler) and gained his own rather large following and notoriety.
Turns out, his plan worked and Discovery Channel came calling with an offer for him to host his own show. Not too shabby for a YouTuber living in a small Texas town.
“But that same day I got a call from my doctor and he said from that day forward my life was going to change,” he recalled.
As it turns out, Hansler was going blind. After more than a dozen surgeries his eyesight didn’t improve and the show didn’t happen.
Even though he lost the majority of his sight, Hansler never lost his vision and kept on with his YouTube channel, posting more than 100 videos from cooking steaks on rocks to catching and cooking crawdads in the wilderness and getting hundreds of thousands of views.
“My videos came up on Google search results and then (Ramsay’s producers) saw me in action and knew I was all right in front of the camera,” he said. “(Ramsay) wanted something distinctly Texas and not only did he get a rattlesnake hunt but he got a rattlesnake skinning and then he got a rattlesnake cooking and preparation.”
The technique Hansler used to prepare his rattlesnake was very different than most have seen and a must-see on the show.
“It’s very different from anything else you’ve seen in Texas,” he added. “It’s not just the old cornmeal and oil.”
But before he got a chance to show the famous chef how things are done in Texas, another wrench was thrown into the gears – COVID-19.
“A group of four or five directors and executives came down and tried a few things out about 10 or 12 months beforehand,” Hansler explained. “They looked around and walked with me and then the coronavirus hit and everything that was planned had to be pushed back. And pushed back. It had gotten to the point where we didn’t think it was going to happen.
“Then all of a sudden Gordon got his plane flight and they made it run, they made it work.”
Making it work included everyone receiving numerous COVID-19 tests before and during the filming for all the crew and cast, including Hansler and his daughter.
YouTube special guest Breana Scott gets some screen time alone with the mighty chef during the episode as they forage for onions other vegetables. She was unable to be interviewed for the article because she’s currently in the remote back country of Oregon working for the Conservation Corps.
So what was it like to film a show with such a massive star like Ramsay?
“There was a crew of like 100 people here,” Hansler laughed. “My front yard was bigger than the fair in Karnes City with all the tents and all the trucks and all the trailers and everything they put together.
“It was amazing.
“We had to lock the gates up but the neighbors were driving by real slow saying, ‘What the heck?
“They were asking afterward why I didn’t tell anybody he was coming and filming here. Well, I had some good reason,” he joked.
The show is based around Ramsay going to a place around the world he’s never been before and learning where the food comes from and then learning how to prepare high-end food based off those ingredients.
At the end of the episode, Ramsay gathers everyone he had met in Texas for the episode – which ranged from cattle ranchers where he got some beef and a tortilla maker who taught him how to make corn tortillas – and create a feast.
So what did Hansler think of the chef’s upscale Texas cuisine?
“It was fantastic,” he said. “That group of people were very dynamic as well, so getting to interact with those folks and get to hear about their stories and what they’ve been doing and how they’re doing stuff was enriching.
“Then having that level of food down here in Texas, especially that type of food – I mean, I can get the most amazing enchiladas out here – but to eat that quality, that level of food out here was really a delight of an experience. I could have made myself sick on those ribs,” he laughed.
Not to mention the “Uncharted” episode featuring Hansler, which is currently streaming on Discovery + and Hulu, is the show’s highest watched one to date, bodes well for Hansler since Ramsay liked him so much he said he would love to return to do another episode, possibly sooner than later.
“He keeps on alluding that he wants to come back and work with me again so we’ll see,” he said.” There’s is still a lot more stuff to do here in Texas.
“Every one of us out here, we live in our houses and we go to work and we don’t realize that a couple of 100 yards out in the woods, these amazing, fantastical experiences full of food and diversity and trapping and fishing and hunting and all this opportunity are here.
“You plan on these huge vacations to go to islands and to go to other states and a lot of times we don’t realize that there’s these amazing things in our own backyard.
“If you watch my videos, you’re going to see the forest a little bit differently and you’re going to learn something about your land that you otherwise didn’t know.
“And it’s going to enrich your life.”
