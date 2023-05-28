High-Caliber Coffee

Karnes County early risers and commuters are usually limited to gas stations and the same fast food drive-thrus for their morning caffeine and/or breakfast fix, but Nathan Bego and Jeff Duncan of Texas Precision Guns are looking to service the county’s early birds by opening Texas Precision Cafe.
“There’s really nowhere to get good coffee in this town,” Partner Nathan Bego said. “There’s nowhere open early enough to serve all the guys who get up early. That’s my background so I know how it is, and we’re trying to fill that void.”
Texas Precision Cafe has a soft-opening on Tuesday and will be located in front of Texas Precision Guns. Bego and Duncan plan on serving up coffee from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. and hope to have a grand opening within the next week.
“I worked in construction for 11 years,” Bego said. “You have 15 or 20 guys having to get on site by 5:30 and you have to leave town at 4. That doesn’t leave you with a lot of options.”
Bego took a three-day course at the Texas Coffee School in Dallas, Texas, learning every in-and-out of the coffee industry. He completed the Master’s Class and learned how to grind, brew, take inventory, pay employees, scale a coffee business and much more.
“It was a spur of the moment idea,” Bego said. “We had been talking about finding something to supplement the store’s slowtimes but we also talked about what this town needs. I’ve noticed other coffee shops like this do really well and I think it will work out here pretty well.”
The menu will include regular drip coffee, latte cappuccino, mochas and more. After the initial openings they hope to offer breakfast and different tea options. Until then, the coffee will be freshly-ground, Cuvée Coffee.
Cuvée Coffee is a craft coffee company in Austin that claims to be the first commercial roaster in the State of Texas. The company roasts their own “ethically-sourced” coffee beans and brews a wide variety of ready-to-drink products. Bego and Duncan decided to go with Cuvée because of the roast quality and the company’s culture.
“Everything will be fresh-ground,” Bego said. “We chose Cuvée because they fit in with what we do. The owner of Cuvée is an ex-Navy SEAL. He supports the gun industry so it kind of goes hand in hand together.”
Texas Precision Coffee will be open from 4am-10am Monday through Saturday. It is located at 485 N Sunset Strip in front of Texas Precision Guns in Kenedy.