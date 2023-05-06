Home at Last

Last week, four Karnes County home owners were handed the keys to their newly renovated homes.
The homes were renovated at no cost though the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs Home Grant Program. More homes are underway throughout South Texas, and the program is also available to citizens of George West.
“I feel blessed,” Norma Diaz said. “It hasn’t really sank in yet, but when I drove by and saw the new foundation I just sat at here and cried by myself. I couldn’t believe that this was going to happen to me.”z
There are tight requirements to qualify for the program. Applicants must own and occupy the home that they are applying to be assisted with. The home has to be in Karnes County because the county has applied for the home program grants through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs. The property cannot have any restrictions or liens .
“We do title commitment through the title company to make sure there are no liens,” Lacie Koska of Langford Property Management said. property taxes have to be paid.”
There are income limits in the program and household income typically depends on how many people live in the home.
They get an application through the judge’s office where they provide a copy of their deed, their ID’s and tax certificates.
The county and city applications with the state are good for three years, but the program is not currently taking applications in Karnes County due to the high volume of applicants already vying for a home grant.
“All of the homes are in really bad shape,” Koska said. “The floors and foundation are awful. The home is sinking. The roofs are leaking. They are typically really bad.”
The program is designed to help people who are low income or retired or on a fixed income that don’t have the means to repair their home because it’s too far gone.
Anyone who is interested in the home grant program should contact the Karnes County judges office or the City of George West.